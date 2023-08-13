GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $7.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GoodRx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GoodRx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

