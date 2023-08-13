Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT at $14.33

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnite by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

