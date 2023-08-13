Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.10.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

