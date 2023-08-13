Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Price Target at C$17.44

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TA. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

TSE TA opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

