Critical Survey: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) & OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OGE Energy and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 5 1 0 2.17 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

OGE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 13.98% 9.99% 3.48% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares OGE Energy and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.3% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $3.38 billion 2.05 $665.70 million $2.19 15.79 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 813.85 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

