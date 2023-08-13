Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Atlantic Securities Forecasts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Atlantic Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

