Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.