Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.71. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $26.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

LRCX stock opened at $651.97 on Friday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $644.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

