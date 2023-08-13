FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for SmartRent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SMRT stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. SmartRent has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $678.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $260,825 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 24.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 46.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 6.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

