FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.40 million.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.