SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) vs. Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Head-To-Head Comparison

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -37.06% N/A -48.69% Beachbody -22.51% -54.93% -25.77%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SinglePoint and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 0 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 140.82%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Beachbody’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.23 -$8.85 million ($40.00) -0.03 Beachbody $692.20 million 0.18 -$194.19 million ($0.43) -0.89

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SinglePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beachbody beats SinglePoint on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shakes; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar snack bars; supplements under the LADDER brand; and connected fitness equipment that include stationary bikes and related equipment. The company has 2.0 million digital subscriptions and 0.2 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

