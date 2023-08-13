Financial Review: Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) versus Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Communications and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Bank of Communications pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bank of Communications and Taylor Wimpey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $77.53 billion 0.58 $13.69 billion $4.23 3.55 Taylor Wimpey $5.47 billion 0.96 $796.07 million N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Communications and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 19.02% 9.10% 0.71% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Taylor Wimpey on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services. The company also provides investment services, which includes funds, insurance, financial products, trust, asset management, and precious metals and commodities trading services, as well as operates banking securities and future business; exclusive services, such as ward fortune, salary payment, community finance, value-added, and junior finance. In addition, it offers foreign exchange services comprising personal foreign exchange settlement and sale, exchange trading, and international money transfer services, as well as cross-border study abroad finance, and business travel services. Further, the company provides business banking services, which includes deposit wealth and cash management, industry chain and government, auto, and shipping finance, as well as investment banking, asset custody, and enterprise annuity account management services; and basic, online and international trade finance, and billing services. It also offers international business services, such as cross-border, exchange rate management, foreign exchange wealth management, international settlement, trade finance, letter of credit, and correspondent banking, as well as operates domestic and overseas linkage, and electronic business. Additionally, it provides bond underwriting, and equity financing and supporting M&A advisory and financing services; offshore and trust business services; leasing services; consignment financial management services; and operates bank-securities, insurance, non-banking financial institution, financial market, money and bond market, forex, and derivatives. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

