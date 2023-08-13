Critical Comparison: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gladstone Land pays out -177.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 13.69% 1.72% 0.87% EastGroup Properties 31.03% 8.04% 4.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gladstone Land and EastGroup Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $89.24 million 6.61 $4.71 million ($0.31) -53.10 EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 16.67 $186.18 million $3.75 47.69

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 3 0 3.00 EastGroup Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.71%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $185.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 57.1 million square feet.

