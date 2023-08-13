Reviewing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 22.86 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -2.49 CONMED $1.05 billion 3.32 -$80.58 million $2.83 39.90

Hyperfine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% CONMED 7.75% 11.14% 3.61%

Summary

CONMED beats Hyperfine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.