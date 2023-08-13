Head to Head Survey: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) and Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Clarkson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 37.93% 15.10% 9.24% Clarkson N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Clarkson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $349.72 million 1.08 $172.55 million $0.96 3.52 Clarkson N/A N/A N/A $1.00 35.41

Dividends

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkson. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarkson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Safe Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Clarkson pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Safe Bulkers pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clarkson pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Safe Bulkers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Safe Bulkers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Safe Bulkers and Clarkson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clarkson 0 1 1 0 2.50

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus target price of $2.93, indicating a potential downside of 13.46%. Clarkson has a consensus target price of $3,800.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,670.98%. Given Clarkson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarkson is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Clarkson shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Clarkson on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 17 post- Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. The Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance services. The Support segment offers port and agency, freight forwarding, supplies, customs clearance, and tools for the marine and offshore industries. The Research segment provides shipping-related information and publications. This segment also offers digital products, including Shipping Intelligence Network, World Fleet Register, Renewables Intelligence Network, Offshore Intelligence Network, World Offshore Register, and Sea/net; data, intelligence, and analysis services around shipping, trade, offshore, and maritime energy transition; and valuation services. In addition, it is involved in the provision of real estate and alternative investment funds, as well as management services; legal services to the shipping industry; real estate project management, shipping and offshore project syndication, and property-related services; and advice on finance structuring for shipping-related projects. Further, the company provides research and corporate finance services, including equity and debt capital markets and M&A transactions; brokerage of shipping-related derivative financial instruments; supply of MRO, PPE, and safety equipment for the energy and industrial sectors; and equity and fixed income sales and trading services, as well as LPG swaps brokerage services. Clarkson PLC was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

