Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

