Comparing Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and The Competition

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heart Test Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 322 923 1993 80 2.55

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 266.28%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 136.78%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.05 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.14 billion $66.64 million 43.43

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -202.40% -152.27% -26.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories peers beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

