Karora Resources (KRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of C$96.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.55 on Friday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.93 million, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 price target on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

