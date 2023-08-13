indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.33. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 1,705,015 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $3,875,790. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

