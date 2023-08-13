Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.57.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $1,053,961.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,020.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,626 shares of company stock worth $325,455 and sold 43,218 shares worth $4,122,807. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.