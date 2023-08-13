Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,745,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,298,246 shares.The stock last traded at $35.40 and had previously closed at $34.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

