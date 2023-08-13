National Bankshares Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$38.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. CAE has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$32.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.82. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.1687177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

