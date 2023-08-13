PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$9.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHX has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of PHX Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$7.62 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.86. The firm has a market cap of C$389.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

