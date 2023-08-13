TD Securities Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.38.
CAE Stock Up 0.7 %
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.1687177 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
