National Bankshares Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$8.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BOS has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

BOS opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

