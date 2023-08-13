CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.38.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.1687177 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
