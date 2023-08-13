PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of PHX Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of PHX opened at C$7.62 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$8.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.