Acumen Capital Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$80.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

TSE:SJ opened at C$68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$37.45 and a 1-year high of C$70.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

