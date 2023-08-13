Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$79.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SJ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$37.45 and a 52 week high of C$70.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

