Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Down 7.4 %

AAWH stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Ascend Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

