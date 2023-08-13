Wedbush Weighs in on Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.14). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $6.72 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $241.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 719,366 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $2,708,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 172,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

