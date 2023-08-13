KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.28.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 223.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

