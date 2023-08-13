KeyCorp Weighs in on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MODG. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,542. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

