FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.57). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

CLDX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.10. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.