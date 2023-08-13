B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $20.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.24. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

CEIX stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $84.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,304,000 after acquiring an additional 904,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 770,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 76,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

