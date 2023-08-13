B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $20.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.24. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.98 EPS.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
CEIX stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $84.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CONSOL Energy
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.