Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boxlight in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

