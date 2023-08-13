FY2023 Earnings Estimate for American Water Works Company, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.00. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

