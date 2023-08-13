Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.82 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

