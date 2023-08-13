FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Issued By B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.97 million, a P/E ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $79,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,862. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

