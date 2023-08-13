Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

TSE FNV opened at C$192.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$189.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$194.10. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.