Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Raymond James Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

