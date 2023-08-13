U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $109.60 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

