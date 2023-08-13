Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Decreased by B. Riley

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NNN REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for NNN REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NNN REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 110.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Featured Articles

