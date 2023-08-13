Zacks Research Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

