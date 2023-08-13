Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.80) by $5.40. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
