Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.80) by $5.40. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenlane Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

