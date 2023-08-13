Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Desjardins boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.566 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

