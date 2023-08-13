Desjardins Weighs in on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$10.34 million during the quarter.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.