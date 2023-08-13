Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRT. TheStreet raised Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

NASDAQ KRT opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

