Jaguar Health (JAGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. On average, analysts expect Jaguar Health to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

