Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%.
NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 4.42.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
