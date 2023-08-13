Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 4.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

